PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — A trio of purse snatchers fractured a 76-year-old woman’s hip during a violent robbery, police said Sunday.

One of the robbers grabbed the woman’s hair near Roberts Avenue and Hobart Avenue on Sunday, officials said. The second robber pulled at the woman’s purse and forcibly swung the victim around, knocking her to the ground. The robbers took the woman’s purse, which contained $50, a wallet, a debit card, and insurance cards.

The robbers fled on foot toward Hobart Avenue. Police asked for help identifying them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).