SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A driver was arrested Wednesday in the Bronx after a woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck as she got out of her car Tuesday night, authorities said.

According to police, it happened just after 9:30 p.m. as the 31-year-old woman, who lived nearby, was likely just getting home.

Authorities said Carina Lopez had just parked her car on the east side of Bronx River Avenue, near East 174th Street, when a Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling northbound on the avenue struck her.

Carina Lopez, 31, was fatally struck by a pickup truck after parking her car near her Bronx home on Tuesday night, Sept. 28, 2021, police say. (Photo courtesy of family)

A witness at the scene said he saw Lopez try to cross street when the truck, which was swerving on the road, hit her.

The truck subsequently struck several parked, unoccupied vehicles, police said. AIR11 was over the scene Wednesday morning and counted at least 14 vehicles damaged along the street.

Responding officers found the woman laying in the road with visible severe injuries. EMS responded and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where Lopez was pronounced dead, officials said.

The driver of the pickup, 42-year-old Robert Johnson, of Mount Vernon, had to be extricated from his vehicle by emergency responders, police said.

Johnson was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries while in police custody, according to authorities.

Johnson was subsequently arrested on charges including reckless endangerment and reckless driving, the NYPD said.

A damaged pickup truck police say struck and killed a woman, 31, in the Soundview section of the Bronx on Tuesday night, Sept. 28, 2021. (PIX11 News via LLN NYC)

Police do not believe the driver was drunk, but they are looking into whether he might have suffered a medical episode or was impaired in another way.

The pickup truck, which remained at the scene early Wednesday, was visibly damaged in the front.

The NYPD said the investigation was ongoing early Wednesday morning.

