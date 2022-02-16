Woman steals man’s phone in Bronx liquor store, attacks him

An unidentified woman stole a man’s phone and hit him in the face. (credit:NYPD)

TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman stole a 66-year-old man’s phone inside B&N Wines and Liquor and hit him in the face when he tried to take it back, police said Tuesday.

The robber fled the East Tremont Avenue liquor store, located near Webster Avenue, on foot in an unknown direction after the Feb. 7 robbery.

Police asked for help identifying and locating the woman. She’s believed to be around 30 to 40 years old. She stands around 5’8” to 6’0” and was last seen wearing a multi-colored jacket, a green shirt, dark-colored pants, black boots and eyeglasses.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).