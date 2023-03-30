THE BRONX — Two armed robbers broke into a woman’s apartment in the Bronx last week, stabbed her, and stole $160,000, police said.

The suspects walked into the residential building on East 168th Street and forced their way into the victim’s apartment around 10 p.m. on March 23, police said.

One assailant pulled out a gun, and the other took out a knife and stabbed the 30-year-old victim in her left arm, police said. The suspects then stole a cellphone and a safe containing $160,000 and fled the scene, police said.

First responders took the victim to a hospital in what authorities described as stable condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)..