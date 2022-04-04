FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman was slashed to the face inside a subway station in the Bronx Wednesday night, police said.

Around 10:55 p.m., the 45-year-old victim was having a verbal dispute with a man inside the Fordham Road station when he took out his knife and slashed her in the face, authorities said. The suspect fled the station and the woman was taken by EMS to a hospital, where she was treated for a laceration, according to police.

Police are asking for help in identifying and finding the man.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).