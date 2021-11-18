Woman slashed at Bronx subway station after ignoring man’s advances: NYPD

MELROSE, the Bronx — A woman was attacked by a man after rejecting his advances in a Bronx subway station Wednesday night, according to police.

The NYPD said the woman and a friend had just gotten off a northbound train just before 9 p.m. at the Jackson Avenue station, along the Nos. 2 and 5 trains, in the Melrose section.

Police said an unidentified man on the platform approached the two women and started making advances, but both women ignored him.

Suddenly, the man slashed one of the women in the back with a sharp object, authorities said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of very minor injuries, according to the NYPD. She did not initially realize she had been slashed, police said.

No arrests had been made, as of early Thursday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).