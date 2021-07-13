Woman slams vehicle into Bronx hotel used as homeless shelter; 3 injured: police

Bronx

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — Three people were hurt after a woman drove a vehicle into a Bronx hotel being used as a homeless shelter Monday night, police said.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the Ramada by Wyndham Bronx hotel along East 151 Street and Gerard Avenue, police said.

A 26-year-old woman who had been staying at the hotel got into a dispute with management and left, police said.

She then got into a blue sedan and drove into the lobby of the hotel before fleeing the scene on foot, according to police.

No major structural damage was reported and no relocations were needed, authorities said.

Three people suffered minor injuries, cops said.

It was unclear what the dispute was about, and it was not immediately known if the woman owned the vehicle, but it was a car she had access to.

