MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman pushed a 1-year-old girl to the ground on a Bronx street earlier this month, police said Wednesday.

The suspect came up from behind and shoved the child while she was walking with her mother along 1745 University Ave. in Morris Heights at around 1:25 p.m. on Oct. 8, according to the NYPD. The girl suffered minor injuries and didn’t need any medical treatment at the scene, police said.

The suspect was last seen heading southbound on University Avenue after the incident, police said. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.