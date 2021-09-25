BELMONT, the Bronx — The NYPD launched an investigation Saturday evening after a woman, 49, was shot in the leg on a Bronx street, potentially by stray bullets, authorities said.

Police said it happened just before 6 p.m. near East 183rd Street and Washington Avenue, in the Belmont section of the borough.

The woman told officers she was walking, heard the gunshots and then suddenly felt pain in her leg, according to officials.

The wounded woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries, police said. Her condition was not immediately known.

No arrests had been made, as of Saturday night.

The circumstances around the gunfire were unclear.

