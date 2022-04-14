NEW YORK (PIX11) — More than a dozen people have been shot in New York City since the Brooklyn subway attack on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Among the victims: Sally Y. Ntim, a 23-year-old innocent woman who was sitting in a car in the Bronx Tuesday night when she was caught in the crossfire and shot in the head by a stray bullet, police said. She died at a hospital.

The NYPD on Wednesday night released surveillance video of one of the suspects firing a gun. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at Sheridan Avenue and McLellan Street in Concourse Village. Police said two men started shooting at each other and one of the bullets hit Ntim, who was in the passenger seat of a parked car.

The increase in gun violence citywide has Mayor Eric Adams calling on civic leaders and advocates to speak up.

“I thought Black lives matter? Where are all those who stated Black lives matter,” the mayor said. “The victims were Black. Many of the shooters were Black … if Black lives matter, then the thousands of people I saw on the street when [George] Floyd was murdered should be on the street right now saying that the lives of these Black children that are dying every night matter.”

Police are looking for two suspects in connection with Ntim’s death.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).