Man walks into woman’s Bronx home, robs her at gunpoint: NYPD

Bronx

Surveillance images of a man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint in her Bronx home on Oct. 20, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx — The NYPD on Wednesday released surveillance images of a man accused of robbing a Bronx woman at gunpoint in her own home in October.

Authorities said that on Oct. 20, at around 9:40 p.m., the unidentified man walked into the woman’s residence, in the vicinity of East 204th Street and Grand Concourse, through an unlocked front door.

Once inside the 22-year-old victim’s Bedford Park home, he took out a firearm and demanded money, police said.

The thief successfully snatched up jewelry valued at approximately $2,200, as well as $500 in cash, according to the NYPD.

He fled the location on foot, heading southbound on Grand Concourse, police said.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The NYPD described the thief as a man about 30 to 35 years old with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a New York Yankees baseball hat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Officials releases security camera images from the elevator that shows the suspect looking directly at the camera.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

