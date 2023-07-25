THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a woman at gunpoint inside a Bronx hotel earlier this month.

The incident occurred on July 5 inside the Tremont Hotel at 750 East Tremont Avenue, around 4:20 a.m., according to the NYPD. A 37-year-old woman was approached by a man in the hallway of the hotel who pulled out a gun and snatched her chain and cell phone, police said.

The assailant then shot at a 33-year-old man before running away, police said. No injuries were reported.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.