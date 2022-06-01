MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man raped a woman inside a Bronx park after holding her at knifepoint on Tuesday, police said.

The suspect pointed a knife at the 38-year-old victim and demanded her to follow him after she left her residence in the vicinity of Beech Terrace and Beekman Avenue at around 8:30 a.m., according to authorities. They said he was waiting for her outside her place.

He led her to St. Mary’s Park, where he raped her and took her credit card, officials said. The suspect fled westbound on East 141st Street, after which he made an unauthorized $3 purchase using the victim’s debit card at a deli. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).