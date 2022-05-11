BRONX, New York (PIX11)– A woman was raped at knifepoint in the elevator of a Bronx building Monday night, police said.

An unidentified man followed the 40-year-old victim into the apartment building near Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue at around 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect allegedly followed her into the elevator and raped her at knifepoint. He also took $112 from the victim, police said.

Police released a photo of the unidentified man sought in connection to the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).