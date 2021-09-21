Woman punched, sexually assaulted in Bronx playground: police

Cops released an image of the man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Bronx park (NYPD)

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A woman was sexually assaulted and punched at a Bronx playground Sunday night, police said.

It happened around 9:10 p.m. inside the Soundview Park playground in the vicinity of Boynton and Lafayette avenues, police said.

A man approached a 53-year-old woman and forcefully pulled her hair, causing her to fall to the ground, cops said.

The suspect then sat on top of the victim, covered her mouth, applied pressure to her neck and began to touch her over her clothing, according to authorities.

The victim was able to scream, at which point the suspect repeatedly punched her in the face, police said.

The victim’s cousin heard her scream and came to her assistance, grabbing the suspect, cops said.

He was able to free himself and ran away from the park.

The victim sustained a minor laceration to her lips and redness to her neck, cops said. She was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.

Cops obtained and released surveillance footage of the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

