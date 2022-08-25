CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A BMW driver fatally T-boned another motorist Thursday morning outside Yankee Stadium, then fled the scene along with two others, according to police, who are investigating whether the BMW was stolen.

The deadly collision occurred around 5:15 a.m. when a BMW X6 going along River Avenue slammed into a Mitsubishi SUV traveling on East 161st Street, authorities said.

Three people fled the BMW, which had no license plates, as the 69-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Mitsubishi suffered grave injuries, officials said. First responders pronounced the Mitsubishi driver dead at the scene, authorities said. Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of her family.

Police are probing whether the BMW was stolen, according to an NYPD spokesperson. A dozen catalytic converters, a frequent target for thieves, were also found in the BMW, according to officials.

