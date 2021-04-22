Woman jumped by group of 7 in Bronx McDonald’s after boyfriend picks fight, runs away: source

SOUTH BRONX — A fight inside a Bronx McDonald’s led to an armed robbery and group assault on a woman inside, police and sources said Wednesday.

Six men and a woman punched and kicked a 22-year-old woman and stole her purse inside the restaurant on March 8 around 4:15 p.m., police said; they also stole the purse of a 50-year-old woman who tried to intervene.

Two of the men had knives, police said.

A law enforcement source said the victim was with her boyfriend at the McDonald’s. He allegedly got into an argument with one of the men, who left to get his friends.

The group returned to the restaurant to allegedly fight the boyfriend, the source said, but the boyfriend jumped over the counter to get away. That’s when the group turned to his girlfriend and attacked her instead.

The 50-year-old woman didn’t have any connection to anyone involved, but came to the aid of the 22-year-old victim in an attempt to stop her from getting attacked.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for pain, bruising and dwelling to her face.

The boyfriend was unharmed and has not cooperated with the police investigation.

The suspects remain at large and no arrests have been made.

Police released these images of suspects wanted in an assault inside of a Bronx McDonald’s.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).