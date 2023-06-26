A woman was injured in a hit and run in the Bronx, police said. (CITIZEN App)

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (PIX1) — A female was hit by a car in the Bronx on Sunday, according to police.

NYPD said that around 11 p.m. on Sunday, a woman was on Third Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle. Police said she is in stable condition and was taken to the hospital.

The driver did not remain on the scene, according to police.

