Woman in car hurt in Bronx drive-by shooting: police

Bronx

A woman was hurt after shots were fired into her car Oct. 11, 2021 (Citizen App)

CROTONA, the Bronx — A woman was hurt after shots were fired into her car window in the Bronx Monday night, police said.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the vicinity of East 179th Street and Crotona Avenue in the Crotona neighborhood, cops said.

The 24-year-old woman was sitting in her car when a dark-colored sedan pulled up next to her and shot into her window, according to police.

The vehicle fled the scene.

The woman, who was shot in the shoulder, was taken to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

