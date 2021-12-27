Woman hit in face with metal trash can inside Bronx store: NYPD

Police are looking for these individuals in connection with an assault inside a Bronx store on Dec. 9, 2021. (credit: NYPD)

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A woman suffered serious injuries to her face when someone threw a metal garbage can at her inside a Bronx store earlier this month, police said.

The NYPD on Monday released surveillance images of three individuals wanted in connection with the attack.

According to police, the 42-year-old victim was inside a store on Webster Avenue in Fordham Heights around 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 9 when she was assaulted. Several individuals threw items at the woman, including a metal garbage can that hit her in the face, police said.

She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police on Monday did not provide an update on her condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).