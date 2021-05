THE BRONX — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the Bronx Saturday morning.

The call to authorities came in at around 6:27 a.m. for an unconscious woman lying on Jerome Avenue. Upon arrival, they found the woman with no obvious signs of trauma.

EMS eventually responded and pronounced the woman dead.

A medical examiner will determine cause of death. The investigation is ongoing. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of her family.