MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead by a University Avenue storage facility.

The woman — who has not been identified — was found in a plastic container near the facility, police said. Officers are working on gathering more information.

A cause of death has not been determined; the New York City Medical Examiner is investigating.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).