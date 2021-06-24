Woman found dead in Bronx apartment; ruled homicide: police

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — Authorities launched an investigation into the death of a woman found inside her Bronx apartment Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a call of an unconscious woman inside an apartment in the vicinity of Grand Concourse and East 165th Street around 4:18 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a woman, later identified as 35-year-old Shay Modeste-Suckins, on the floor of her bedroom unconscious and unresponsive, according to officials.

Modeste-Suckins was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Her death has since been deemed a homicide, police said.

Authorities said Modeste-Suckins’ boyfriend came home and found her not breathing. She did not have any apparent injuries, but had blood coming out of her mouth.

Police had taken her boyfriend into custody in connection to a different investigation.