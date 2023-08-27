ALLERTON, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman was fatally shot in a Bronx apartment Saturday, police said.

Authorities were responding to a wellness check when they found the woman, 45, with multiple gunshot wounds on her body in the apartment on Arnow Avenue in Allerton at around 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim has not been identified.

