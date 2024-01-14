MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX1) — A woman was fatally struck by two cars in a hit-and-run in the Bronx on Saturday, police said.

The victim, 53, was crossing the street near East 157th Street and Melrose Avenue when she was hit by a white SUV at around 7:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. The driver fled after the incident, police said.

The woman was then hit by a grey Jeep. Police said she bounced between the two cars. The victim was found unconscious with bodily trauma and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Jeep driver remained at the scene.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

