Woman fatally stabbed in chest in the Bronx: NYPD

Bronx

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — A woman is dead after being stabbed in the chest in the Bronx on Tuesday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to a 911 call of a disorderly person on East 219th Street, between White Plains Road and Barnes Avenue, in the Williamsbridge neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers found the 38-year-old woman with a stab wound to the upper left torso, police said.

EMS responded and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where she later was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released, pending proper family notification.

No arrests had been made, as of Wednesday morning. Police said their investigation remained ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

