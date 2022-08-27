CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman died after she was shot in the head while inside a car in the Bronx overnight, police said on Saturday.

The 37-year-old victim was inside the car with a man, 43, in the vicinity of East 170th Street and College Avenue when she was shot in the head, according to the authorities. The man was also shot in the left leg.

Officers responded to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. The woman was taken by EMS to a hospital, where she was declared dead, officials said. The man was also brought into a hospital, where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

An investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

