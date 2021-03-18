Police outside a Bronx building after a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head inside a Norwood apartment on March 17, 2021, according to the NYPD said. (PIX11 News)

NORWOOD, the Bronx — The NYPD launched an investigation late Wednesday after a woman was fatally shot in a Bronx apartment, police said.

Officers responded just after 10 p.m. to a 911 call for a person shot inside an apartment in a building on Hull Avenue, near East Gun Hill Road, in the Norwood section, authorities said.

Upon arrival, cops found the woman, 20, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the head, according to officials.

Police said EMS took the wounded woman to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The identity of the deceased was pending proper family notification.

An NYPD spokesperson said multiple known Bloods gang members were at the apartment when the shooting happened and all fled the scene.

He said it was unclear if the victim was affiliated with the gang, but that she was known to the gang members.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning as the investigation continued.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).