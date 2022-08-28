HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman fell from her bathroom into the basement of her Bronx building when the floor partially collapsed on Sunday morning, police said.

The 28-year-old woman suffered minor injuries in the fall at her Shakespare Avenue building, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

New York City Department of Buildings inspectors determined a section of the bathroom floor in a first-floor apartment, directly in front of the shower and toilet, collapsed into the cellar below. The collapse happened because of a lack of proper maintenance.

The DOB issued a violation to the landlord. The department also ordered the landlord to contract an engineer and submit a structural stability report. A partial vacate order was issued for the impacted apartment and the area of the cellar below it.

