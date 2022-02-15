Woman dies at Bronx hospital after being dropped off unconscious by unknown duo: NYPD

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman died at a Bronx hospital early Tuesday after she was dropped off unconscious by two unknown women, according to the NYPD.

Police responded just before 2 a.m. after a 911 call from NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi reporting the unresponsive 53-year-old woman, authorities said. Upon arrival, officers were informed by hospital staff that the woman was unconscious when she was left at the hospital by unidentified pair.

The woman was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. Her identity was not immediately released, so that her family could be notified first.

The woman was found with multiple injections and an unknown substance injected into her buttocks, according to published reports.

Authorities said the medical examiner would determine her cause of death.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

