CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 70-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in a Bronx apartment building Tuesday morning, officials said.

The blaze erupted on the third floor of the five-story building on Grant Avenue, near 164th and 165th streets, in Concourse at around 7:35 a.m., according to the FDNY. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

About 60 firefighters responded to the incident and brought the fire under control less than an hour later, the FDNY said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.