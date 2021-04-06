Woman dead, man injured in Bronx drive-by shooting: police

Police were at the scene of a deadly drive-by shooting in the Bronx.

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — Cops launched an investigation into a drive-by shooting in the Bronx that left a woman dead and a man injured.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Monday near the Highbridge Gardens New York City Housing Authority housing development along University Avenue in the Highbridge neighborhood.

Officers arrived and found two adults inside a late-model Bentley with gunshot wounds, police said.

A 39-year-old woman sitting in the front passenger had gunshot wounds to her neck and torso, and a 37-year-old man in the driver’s seat had a gunshot wound to his left leg, according to authorities.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where the woman was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Her identity has not been released, pending family notification.

According to police, both victims were sitting in their vehicle when a black sedan pulled up beside them and fired shots into the vehicle.

