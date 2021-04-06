Woman dead, man injured in Bronx drive-by shooting: police

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
deadly drive-by shooting

Police were at the scene of a deadly drive-by shooting in the Bronx.

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — Cops launched an investigation into a drive-by shooting in the Bronx that left a woman dead and a man injured.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Monday near the Highbridge Gardens New York City Housing Authority housing development along University Avenue in the Highbridge neighborhood.

Officers arrived and found two adults inside a late-model Bentley with gunshot wounds, police said.

A 39-year-old woman sitting in the front passenger had gunshot wounds to her neck and torso, and a 37-year-old man in the driver’s seat had a gunshot wound to his left leg, according to authorities.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where the woman was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Her identity has not been released, pending family notification.

According to police, both victims were sitting in their vehicle when a black sedan pulled up beside them and fired shots into the vehicle. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingcrimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx Night Market reopens with COVID-19 precautions

Man punches 75-year-old woman on Harlem street

Bronx families move into new affordable apartments

Bronx businesses hope to rebound on Opening Day

Yang campaigns amid growing political attacks in mayor's race

Bronx businesses prepare for Yankees home opener

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Small Business Spotlight: Macon Hardware in Bedford Stuyvesant

Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter's birthday in NYC

Fire in Jackson Heights injures at least 8, including 4 civilians: FDNY

Jon Cryer dishes on season 6 of ‘Supergirl,' charity work

Man kills mother of child, her 2 daughters in BK triple murder-suicide

Gorgeous Tuesday during a mostly warm, quiet week

New Yorkers 16 and older now eligible for COVID vaccine

Man kills mother of child, 2 other female victims in apparent murder-suicide in Brooklyn

COVID curfews lifted -- but not for bars and restaurants

@PIX11News on Twitter