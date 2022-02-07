Woman dead, 2 men injured in Mott Haven triple shooting

Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 39-year-old woman was killed by a gunshot to the head in a Bronx triple shooting on Monday.

Gloria Ortiz was fatally shot on East 137th Street near Bruckner Boulevard around 4:10 p.m., police said. Two men — ages 23 and 32 — were also shot in the back. They were taken to hospitals for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspected shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

