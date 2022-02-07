Woman dead, 2 men injured in Mott Haven triple shooting

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 39-year-old woman was killed by a gunshot to the head in a Bronx triple shooting on Monday.

Gloria Ortiz was fatally shot on East 137th Street near Bruckner Boulevard around 4:10 p.m., police said. Two men — ages 23 and 32 — were also shot in the back. They were taken to hospitals for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspected shooter.

