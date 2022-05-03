EDENWALD, the Bronx (PIX11) – A woman was attacked unprovoked by a man sitting next to her on a bus in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

The incident happened back on April 7 around 12:30 p.m., police said. The 42-year-old victim was on the BX31 bus at the corner of East 225th Street and Schieffelin Avenue in Edenwald when the man next to her began punching her and slamming her into the seats.

After attacking the woman, the man exited the bus and fled toward Laconia Avenue on East 225th Street, the NYPD said.

The woman sustained injuries to her face and body and was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

Police are still trying to identify the suspect. He is in his 30s, has a medium build and is bald, authorities said. He was last seen wearing an army green jacket and dark blue jeans. Surveillance video (above) provided by the MTA shows the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).