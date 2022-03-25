ALLERTON, the Bronx (PIX11) – A restaurant worker in the Bronx was punched in the head multiple times by a woman upset about the restaurant’s service, the NYPD said.

The assault happened at China Mia on White Plains Road in the Allerton neighborhood on March 7, police said. The woman started a verbal dispute with a 33-year-old female employee at China Mia about their food service. The woman went behind the food counter and punched the worker in the head multiple times before leaving the restaurant.

The victim did not need medical attention at the scene, authorities said.

The NYPD is trying to identify the woman. Believed to be in her 20s, she is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has black hair and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers, according to police.

