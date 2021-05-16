Woman assaulted, robbed by man she met online in the Bronx: NYPD

Police are looking for a man who assaulted and robbed a woman he met online in the Bronx on May 5, 2021, according to the NYPD. (Credit: NYPD)

MELROSE, the Bronx — A woman was assaulted and robbed in the Bronx by a man who she first met online, police said Sunday.

The 58-year-old victim told police that on May 5 she met the man inside a residence near East 151 Street and Courtlandt Avenue in Melrose.

When the man arrived, he propositioned her for sex and when she declined he struck her multiple times in the face and took her cellphone, police said.

The woman was treated at a hospital, according to the NYPD.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect and described him as a man between 25 and 30 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).