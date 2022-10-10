MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police arrested a woman on Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx.

Ebony Jackson, 42, is accused of stabbing Lamont Barkley multiple times around 8:25 p.m. Sunday while riding the BX19 bus near East 149th Street and Gerard Avenue, according to the NYPD. Police said Barkley was arguing with Jackson and an unidentified man before the stabbing.

Barkley, 55, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Jackson and the man fled the scene, police said. She was charged on Monday with murder and manslaughter. It wasn’t immediately clear whether police were still searching for a second suspect.

The deadly assault was one of at least three that took place in New York City’s transit system in a matter of hours. Police were investigating another two attacks in the transit system early Monday morning — this time in Manhattan.

In the first incident, a 49-year-old woman waiting for the northbound No. 2 train at the Central Park North–110th Street station in Harlem was struck in the head by an unknown object around 2:25 a.m. Police described the incident as an unprovoked attack.

Separately, a man was stabbed in the leg aboard a southbound Q train near the Eighth Street-New York University station in Greenwich Village around 4:30 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital in what officials described as stable condition.

Police were still searching for a suspect in the Harlem attack, as of Monday afternoon. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene of the Greenwich Village assault, but authorities did not immediately release their name or detail charges against them.

Subway and bus riders have been on edge lately amid a series of violent crimes in the city’s transit systems.

On Thursday, Charles Moore, 38, was stabbed to death as he was exiting a No. 4 train at the 176th Street station in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx, in what authorities have called an unprovoked attack. A suspect in the slaying, 27-year-old Saquan Lemons, has been arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon.

And late in September, Tommy Bailey, 43, was slashed across the neck and killed during an argument aboard an L train rumbling through Brooklyn, according to police. Suspect Alvin Charles, 43, has been charged with murder in that case.

