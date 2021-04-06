Cops arrest woman accused of firing gun toward Bronx bodega worker: NYPD

Surveillance images of a woman who walked into a Bronx bodega and opened fire on Thursday, April 1, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

LONGWOOD, the Bronx — Police on Monday arrested a woman they believe opened fire in a Bronx bodega in early April, narrowly missing a store clerk behind the counter, the NYPD said.

Officers picked up Jackelyn Classen, 40, on Monday night on charges including attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, officials said.

Police believe Classen, who lives just blocks away from the store, is the woman caught on surveillance video walking into the Westchester Avenue business around 1 a.m. on April 1 and pulling out a gun.

The footage shows the woman pointing the firearm toward the employee before opening fire multiple times, authorities said.

Luckily, the worker was not struck, police said.

While no injuries were reported, the bullets did cause property damage to the store’s counter and ceiling, according to police.

