CROTONA, the Bronx (PIX11) – A woman has been arrested and charged with murder after she allegedly stabbed to death a Bronx man, the NYPD said.

Sasha Nieves, 32, of Manhattan, is charged with murder, manslaughter, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the death of 48-year-old Kashawn Thompson.

Thompson was found dead inside 2131 Mapes Avenue in the Bronx during a welfare check conducted by police on March 16, authorities said.

Police did not release any other information on the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.