HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman is accused of fatally stabbing a 37-year-old man in her Bronx apartment Saturday night, police said.

Crystal Fryson, 34, allegedly attacked John Levestone inside her apartment in New York City’s Highbridge Houses on University Place and 166th Street at around 10:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. Officers found Levestone with stab wounds to the torso in the hallway, police said.

Fryson and the victim used to date and got into a fight before the incident, according to the Daily News. Levestone lived in another building at the NYCHA complex.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved, according to the NYPD.

Fryson was arrested at the scene and charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.