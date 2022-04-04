FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 61-year-old woman was killed by a gunshot wound to the back in the Bronx on Monday night.

She was walking near East 188th Street and Creston Avenue when a dispute between two group of men broke out, police said. The woman was not involved in the dispute and is believed to have been the victim of a stray bullet.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said. She was pronounced deceased there.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released any description of the suspect in the shooting.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell was on scene after the shooting. She was set to share additional details.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).