A man is sought for attacking a woman in a Bronx elevator on Feb. 8, 2023. (NYPD)

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man punched a 19-year-old woman in the head in the elevator of a Bronx building earlier this month, police said Thursday.

The suspect attacked the woman after following her into the elevator of a residential building near West 164th Street and Woodycrest Avenue in Highbridge on Feb. 8 at 9 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The man told the victim to take off her pants before taking her cellphone and punching her in the head, police said. The woman screamed for help and when the elevator reached the sixth floor, the suspect tossed the phone into the hallway and ran off, police said.

The victim was treated for minor injuries. The assailant remained at large, as of Thursday morning.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black hat, black pants, black and blue sneakers, and holding a black cane.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).