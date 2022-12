MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman and a 1-year-old boy were injured in a two-alarm Morrisania house fire early Friday, according to authorities.

The woman, 24, and the child suffered smoke inhalation in the blaze, which broke out in a home on Tinton Avenue near East 169th Street around 6:15 a.m., officials said.

The victims were taken to an area hospital, and are expected to survive their injuries, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.