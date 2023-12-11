MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — P.S. 396, blocks away from where a building in the Bronx partially collapsed, has been turned into a service center as every resident has been evacuated from that collapsed building.

PIX11 News spoke to displaced residents who are now picking up the pieces.

“It’s devastating. It’s not good. Everything a problem,” Marjorie Marurymal said.

Marurymal is spending the night at PS 396 as she is now left with nowhere to go after the building she lives in partially collapsed Monday afternoon. She said that while her apartment was not directly impacted by the wreckage, she and 12 other family members who lived with her are now without a home.

The city deployed teams to the school turned service center, where we saw several residents walking inside with their belongings to help them find shelter.

“We also have the MTA out here with four warming buses for residents who need it. So there’s a real collective effort that’s taking place out here to serve the needs of the people who live in this building and this community as we go through this process,” said Commissioner Zachary Iscol from New York City Emergency Management.

The destruction and debris shocked residents while also impacting Bronxites’ rush hour commute.

The BX40 and BX42 buses had to take detours, according to the MTA, skipping stops along West Burnside Avenue. Keyla Marmolgos was waiting for the bus shortly after the building crashed.

“People are frustrated because they can’t get on the bus either to get home or go to work. Some people work at this hour, and so everybody was just mad, but they were also concerned about what was going on,” Marmolgos said.

Search and rescue efforts went on for hours as the FDNY searched effortlessly through the rubble. While no deaths or injuries have been reported, the Red Cross assists needy residents.

Yeison Castillo owns the bodega on the structure’s first floor, where he said he and eight customers were inside. He’s now thankful to have made it out safely.

“Once he heard the crack immediately, they all evacuated the entire bodega, and he’s very thankful that he’s alive right now,” a witness said.