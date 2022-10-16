Police asked for help identifying a man being sought for shoving another man onto subway tracks on Oct. 15, 2022. (NYPD)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — An attacker shoved a man onto the subway tracks in the Bronx on Saturday morning as a train was arriving, police said.

The unprovoked attack at the East 149th Street and Southern Boulevard station happened around 11:50 a.m., officials said. The suspect fled after shoving the 29-year-old man onto the no. 6 train roadbed.

Witnesses jumped into action and helped the victim climb back onto the platform, police said. While he was not hit by the train, the man did suffer minor injuries to his legs. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police asked for help identifying the shover. The NYPD released surveillance images of the man being sought. He has facial hair and a medium build. The man was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, camouflage pants and camouflage sandals.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).