THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A water main break flooded a Bronx street Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred at Macombs Road and University Place in Morris Heights at 5:30 a.m., according to the Department of Environmental Protection.

Video footage showed several cars parked in a flooded corner and in a nearby gas station as crews worked to fix the leak. It was unclear what caused the incident.

DEP officials said the water has been turned off and the flooding was drained from the streets. Crews were working on the roadway to find the source of the leak and make repairs.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.