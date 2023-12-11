MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A surveillance video obtained by PIX11 News showed the moment a six-story residential building collapsed in the Bronx on Monday.

A corner of a six-story residential building at 1915 Billingsley Terrace in Morris Heights partially collapsed around 3:30 p.m., according to the FDNY.

So far, no injuries have been reported. FDNY members are searching for possible victims in the rubble. The FDNY is also using drones, K-9 units and tower ladders as part of its search.

“Right now, we have no patients with EMS. But we will presume that there are people under that rubble until we eliminate that possibility. We have our firefighters literally working by hand to uncover that pile. We have our dogs searching on the pile to help us find hits, and we have EMS and paramedics standing at the ready to pull anybody out. We don’t know for sure anybody is under there, but we always operate under the assumption in an occupied building like this one that there could be until we eliminate that possibility,” FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

Kavanagh said that the FDNY does not believe the building had active construction.

The NYPD asked people to avoid the area of West Burnside Avenue between Osborne Place and Phelan Place in the Bronx. New York City Emergency Management told the public to expect traffic delays and road closures in the area.