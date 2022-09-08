UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A robber was caught on video tackling a man into a fruit stand and beating him up on a Bronx street before stealing his belongings, police said.

The suspect approached the 42-year-old victim on Jerome Avenue in University Heights on Aug. 29 at around 10:50 a.m. The thief pushed the man into the fruit stand and repeatedly punched him before taking his motorcycle key, helmet and sneakers, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene.

In a surveillance video released by the NYPD, the suspect is seen chasing the man before pushing him into a pile of boxes under the fruit stand, and the two struggle for a bit while the fruit falls to the ground. They emerged from under the table and knocked over a few boxes while the suspect repeatedly punches the victim as he is trying to get away, the footage shows.

The man was then on the ground and up against a wall while the suspect tries to take his stuff before fleeing the scene, according to the NYPD video.

Police released a photo of the suspect but did not provide a description. There have been no arrests.

