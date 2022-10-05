SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A gunman was caught on surveillance video firing his weapon multiple times at another man in the Bronx Tuesday, police said.

Shots rang out near Gleason and Croes avenues in Soundview at around 11:30 a.m. The suspect was walking southbound on Croes Avenue when he confronted an unknown man in front of 1155 Croes Ave. and shot at him several times, police said.

The suspect then fired at the man again in front of 1684 Gleason Ave., police said. No injuries were reported.

In the video released by the NYPD, the gunman is seen walking down the street before he pulls the gun from his jacket pocket and fires several rounds at the victim.

“I gotta hit him. I gotta hit him,” the suspect is heard saying in the footage.

Police said the suspect has a medium build with facial hair and was last seen wearing sunglasses, a red, white, and blue jacket, a red baseball hat, white pants, and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).