CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman who snatched some cash from a register at Bronx fast food restaurant was stopped when workers pulled her over the counter and took the money back, according to police and surveillance video.

The suspect was ordering food at the Burger King at 557 Grand Concourse on Tuesday at around 3 p.m. when she jumped on the counter and grabbed around $250 when the worker opened the register, police said. A fight ensued between the suspect and servers, who retrieved the money during the struggle, police said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In the NYPD video, the woman is seen sprawled out over the counter with her hands in the register when a few workers grab her and drag her behind the counter. The footage then shows the woman hopping over the counter and exiting the fast food joint.

A 23-year-old worker suffered a head laceration in the fight but refused medical attention at the scene.

Police said the suspect is in her 20s, 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a slim build. She was last seen wearing black sunglasses, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).